Whether as a hobby or for professional reasons, we have a list of the best photography schools in Canada for 2021. Learn the techniques necessary to create eye-catching photographs.
You options typically include:
- Introductory Course
- Diploma
- Degree
The level you go up to depends on your ultimate goals. For example, an introductory course is probably enough for the average hobbyist
Top Canadian Photography School Options
There are photography schools available across the country in various provinces. Its easy to find a photography school near you.
- LaSalle College Vancouver Diploma program in Quebec consists of 90 credits over 6 quarter
- Vanarts Vancouver Institute offers a 1-year program
- Emily Carr University of Art and Design bachelor degree of Fine Arts in Photography
- OCAD University in Toronto Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
- Okanagan University College, Fine Arts Department
- NASCAD University in Nova Scotia offers a certificate, degree, and masters degree
- Center of Arts and Technology in Kelowna offers a 1-year certificate program
- Willis College in Winnipeg offers one-on-one classes and programs
- Red River College Winnipeg Manitoba photographer program
Topics Covered By Various programs
Courses cover a range of topics from basic techniques to understanding different photographic subjects. Learn the difference between DSLR and Mirrorless camera lenses. Or start with the basics like how to hold a SLR camera
Advances courses take your through history of photography starting with black and white photos. They then take you through the setup and utilization of a modern photography studio.
Conclusion
If you live in Canada, there are a few options for photography schools. Take the journey from novice to professional with anything from one-on-one classes to a master’s program in photography. Enhance your existing career or take it to a new level today.