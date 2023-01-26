We know that destination weddings are popular. However, you could stay relatively local in a place like Kelowna. One major benefit is the potential for great wedding photos.

Wedding photography is an important part of any wedding, and Kelowna BC offers many beautiful locations for capturing the perfect shots.

Whether you’re looking for a scenic mountain view or a picturesque lakeside setting, Kelowna has both in abundance. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best locations for wedding photography in Kelowna BC.

Okanagan Lake

Okanagan Lake is one of the most popular locations for wedding photography in Kelowna. The lake offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and a variety of different backdrops for your photos. One of the most popular spots on the lake is the Kelowna Marina, which offers a great view of the city and the lake.

Another popular spot is the Rotary Marsh, which is a beautiful park located on the lakefront. Both locations offer great opportunities for capturing beautiful wedding photos.

Mission Creek Greenway

The Mission Creek Greenway is a beautiful park located in Kelowna. The park offers a variety of different backdrops for your wedding photos, including lush greenery, a picturesque creek, and a beautiful waterfall.

The park also offers great opportunities for capturing candid shots of the bride and groom and their guests. The park is also a great spot for outdoor wedding ceremonies, and is a very popular location for wedding photography in Kelowna.

Knox Mountain Park

Knox Mountain Park is another popular location for wedding photography in Kelowna. The park offers beautiful views of the city and the Okanagan Lake. It also offers a variety of different backdrops for your wedding photos, including lush greenery, rocky cliffs, and a beautiful lookout point. The park also offers great opportunities for capturing candid shots of the bride and groom and their guests.

City Park

City Park is another popular location for wedding photography in Kelowna. The park offers a beautiful pond, flower gardens and mature trees as a backdrop. It also offers great opportunities for capturing candid shots of the bride and groom and their guests. The park is also a great spot for outdoor wedding ceremonies, and is a very popular location for wedding photography in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Art Gallery

The Kelowna Art Gallery is a unique location for wedding photography in Kelowna. The gallery offers a variety of different backdrops for your wedding photos, including beautiful art pieces and sculptures.

The gallery also offers great opportunities for capturing candid shots of the bride and groom and their guests. The Kelowna Art Gallery is a popular location for wedding photography in Kelowna, and is a great spot for couples who want something a little different from the traditional outdoor wedding.

Conclusion

Kelowna BC offers many beautiful locations for wedding photography. Whether you’re looking for a scenic mountain view or a picturesque lakeside setting, Kelowna has it all. From Okanagan Lake to the Kelowna Art Gallery, there are many different locations to choose from, each offering its own unique charm and beauty. It is always best to visit the locations and decide which will suit you and your wedding best.