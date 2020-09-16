Think Tank Photo DSLR Batter Holders (For the full review click here)

Last year (Summer 2011, issue #18) I reviewed Think Tank Photo’s AA Battery Holder, a nifty way to carry eight AA batteries. When I was writing the review I was thinking to myself, now that they’ve solved the problem of carrying AA batteries they should do the same thing for DSLR batteries. Well, that’s just what they’ve done, with not just one model of DSLR battery holder, but two – the DSLR Battery Holder 2 ($9.50 US) and DSLR Battery Holder 4 ($16.50 US).

The only difference between the two models is their size and the number of batteries that they hold. The DSLR Battery Holder 2 holds two batteries, each in a separate pocket (10 cm wide x 7.5 cm high x 1 cm deep and weighs just 12 g when empty), and the larger DSLR Battery Holder 4 holds four batteries in four separate pockets (15 cm wide x 7.5 cm high x 1 cm deep and weighs just 23 g when empty). Both are constructed of the same high-quality nylon material and have a flap that covers the batteries that’s held firmly closed by a strip of Velcro. Because of their relatively small sizes you can easily stow either model in your camera bag or pocket, but they’re still large enough that you won’t lose them.

If you carry a number of DSLR batteries – and what photographer doesn’t? – and especially if you have a couple different camera models, then these are products you should check out. Both are great products and have found a permanent home in my camera bag.

Photographers who use gels over their flashes should check out Think Tank Photo’s new Strobe Gel Wallet ($15.75 US) that’s designed to hold Rosco Strobist gels. It’s a great way to keep your gels protected while still being organized and easily accessible.